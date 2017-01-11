Stay home: Drifting snow endangering drivers

EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff is warning drivers not to go out on the roads in Grant County this morning due to snow drifts from Tuesday night’s winds.

“Stay off Grant County roads. It’s very bad and you’ll probably get stuck in a snow drift,” an emailed message alert from Sheriff Tom Jones said.

Parts of Douglas and Okanogan counties are also affected.

In the Omak area, parts of Timentwa Road and Cameron Lake Road were closed Tuesday night due to heavy drifting. Several other roads in the county were experiencing drifting, the county’s public works department reported.

The morning commute will be impossible for some people because so many roads are blocked by 3- to 5-foot tall snow drifts and abandoned vehicles, Jones reported. The county has been unable to put up barricades due to the number of roads impacted.

Schools are closed on Wednesday in Ephrata, Quincy and Soap Lake, and two hours late in Mansfield, Waterville, Omak and Othello.

Additionally, high winds are continuing this morning, and snow drifts are growing, the sheriff warned.

He advised motorists who are stuck in drifts to stay in their vehicles, turn on hazard lights and call a tow truck. Deputies are checking vehicles all over the county and bringing stranded drivers to safety.