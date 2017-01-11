Eastside looking to rewire telecom policy

EAST WENATCHEE — Planners are hopeful an update to an outdated policy can facilitate a boost in wireless speeds.

City Council on Tuesday passed a moratorium prohibiting the acceptance use permits, wireless telecommunications facility permits, building permits, right of way use authorizations and franchises for wireless communication facilities within the city.

They also approved a motion to find a law firm qualified to negotiate a contract with a telecommunication company that wants to use some of the city’s right of…