Franc Driggs Hanna
Wenatchee, WA
Franc Driggs Hanna, longtime resident of the Wenatchee area, died Thursday,
November 17, 2016, in Sherman Oaks, CA. Born February 16, 1924, in Devil’s
Lake, ND, Franc moved to Gooding, ID, in 1935 with her father, mother and
three sisters. Burton Driggs, her father, was the Superintendent of the Idaho
State School for the Deaf and Blind. Franc married Harry Fraley, in 1944, and
had two sons, Burton and Patrick, locating to Seattle, WA. She was
influential, advising the Washington State Dairy Princesses and later worked
as a lobbyist in Olympia, WA. In 1968, she married H.B.“Jerry” Hanna, former
state senator and East Wenatchee judge. The Hanna’s lived in East Wenatchee
for 42 years. Franc became an active member of the art community in Wenatchee.
Quilting, painting, paper making and jewelry were her passions. She was
thrilled to be chosen to create the painting for the 2005 Apple Blossom
Festival Art Print. During her life, Franc mentored and taught many young
women. She was known for her sense of style, unique sense of humor and
creative approach to life.
Franc is survived by her sons, Burton of Kent, WA, and Patrick of Los Angeles,
CA; granddaughter, Jil Scollard of Seattle, WA; grandsons: Harrison Fraley of
Joshua Tree, CA, Henry Fraley of New York City, NY, and Ford Fraley of
Portland OR; and great-grandsons: Clay, Kirk, and Kent, all of Seattle, WA.
She was blessed with many precious friends in the Wenatchee community.
Franc requested no service. Her ashes to be spread at the beloved family ranch
in Idaho. If desired, you may make a donation to the charity of your choice in
her name.
