Franc Driggs Hanna

Wenatchee, WA

Franc Driggs Hanna, longtime resident of the Wenatchee area, died Thursday,

November 17, 2016, in Sherman Oaks, CA. Born February 16, 1924, in Devil’s

Lake, ND, Franc moved to Gooding, ID, in 1935 with her father, mother and

three sisters. Burton Driggs, her father, was the Superintendent of the Idaho

State School for the Deaf and Blind. Franc married Harry Fraley, in 1944, and

had two sons, Burton and Patrick, locating to Seattle, WA. She was

influential, advising the Washington State Dairy Princesses and later worked

as a lobbyist in Olympia, WA. In 1968, she married H.B.“Jerry” Hanna, former

state senator and East Wenatchee judge. The Hanna’s lived in East Wenatchee

for 42 years. Franc became an active member of the art community in Wenatchee.

Quilting, painting, paper making and jewelry were her passions. She was

thrilled to be chosen to create the painting for the 2005 Apple Blossom

Festival Art Print. During her life, Franc mentored and taught many young

women. She was known for her sense of style, unique sense of humor and

creative approach to life.

Franc is survived by her sons, Burton of Kent, WA, and Patrick of Los Angeles,

CA; granddaughter, Jil Scollard of Seattle, WA; grandsons: Harrison Fraley of

Joshua Tree, CA, Henry Fraley of New York City, NY, and Ford Fraley of

Portland OR; and great-grandsons: Clay, Kirk, and Kent, all of Seattle, WA.

She was blessed with many precious friends in the Wenatchee community.

Franc requested no service. Her ashes to be spread at the beloved family ranch

in Idaho. If desired, you may make a donation to the charity of your choice in

her name.