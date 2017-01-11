The Wenatchee World

Weather:

16°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi18° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi15° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi18° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi23° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Funeral Service Directory

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Thursday, Jan. 12

Ronald L. “Ron” Sterley, 80 East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. funeral service at Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee. Viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel.

Friday, Jan. 13

Cyndi Rae MacKenzie, 59, of East Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley.

Thomas…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 