Wintry weekend: Celebrate snow, MLK Jr. and music with four local festivals

To some, January means a dull month of slushy roads and gray skies. But to many in our region, January is the time where we celebrate winter and the year ahead. Perhaps that’s why this holiday weekend is so rich with activity. In Chelan and Leavenworth, family-friendly fests will keep the streets busy and spirits high. In Wenatchee, there are events paying homage to the work and life of Martin Luther King Jr., whom we honor this Monday. At Canyon…