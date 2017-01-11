The Wenatchee World

John Felix Sefick

Website Staff
Memoriam
John Felix Sefick, 72, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

