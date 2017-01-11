Loop Trail to close near Hawley Street

WENATCHEE — A section of the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail just north of Hawley Street will be closed Monday through Jan. 27, while Chelan County PUD crews replace five power poles there.
The poles carry high-voltage power lines, PUD officials said in a news release. The closure is intended to protect both the public and PUD crews.
A detour will be posted around the work via the Horan Wildlife Area trail. Bicyclists who choose the Horan area detour must…
