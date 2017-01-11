Louise Margaret Roberts

Coulee City, WA

Louise Margaret Roberts, 94, of Coulee City, WA, passed away at Coulee Medical

Center Extended Care in Grand Coulee, WA, on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. She

was born on April 15, 1922, in Douglas, WA, to Peter and Alvina Brandt. Louise

graduated from Waterville High school. She married the love of her life,

Marion Eugene “Gene” Roberts, on May 15, 1947, at the Lutheran Church in

Douglas, WA. Together, they raised five kids: Barbara, Bonnie, Peggy, Don, and

Darrell. Throughout her life, Louise also helped run the farm.

Louise took part in the Gramma’s Club, Women’s Club, St. Andrew’s Grange, and

Area Agency on Aging. She was also the President of the Coulee City Senior

Center and a cook there for 13 years. Louise was also named Coulee City Senior

Citizen of the year twice because of her dedication to the Senior Center.

Louise was always invited to the Evan’s family functions and felt a part of

their family. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Judy Harwell

for her comfort and care over the last few years.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, in 1966. She is survived by

her daughters: Barbara Richardson of Waterville, WA; Bonnie Davis of Florence,

OR; and Peggy Dale of Federal Way, WA; her sons: Don (Dianne) Roberts of

Coulee City, WA, and Darrell (Debbie) Roberts of Harrington, WA; ten

grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Valley View Memorial Park in

Soap Lake, WA, on Monday, January 16, 2017. A Memorial Service will follow at

the First Presbyterian Church in Coulee City, WA, at 11:30 a.m. with a

reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made in her name

to the Coulee City Senior Center, Coulee City Ambulance, or the Coulee City

First Presbyterian Church. Please express your thoughts and memories for the

family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of

Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata, WA.