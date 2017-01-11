Louise Margaret Roberts
Louise Margaret Roberts
Coulee City, WA
Louise Margaret Roberts, 94, of Coulee City, WA, passed away at Coulee Medical
Center Extended Care in Grand Coulee, WA, on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. She
was born on April 15, 1922, in Douglas, WA, to Peter and Alvina Brandt. Louise
graduated from Waterville High school. She married the love of her life,
Marion Eugene “Gene” Roberts, on May 15, 1947, at the Lutheran Church in
Douglas, WA. Together, they raised five kids: Barbara, Bonnie, Peggy, Don, and
Darrell. Throughout her life, Louise also helped run the farm.
Louise took part in the Gramma’s Club, Women’s Club, St. Andrew’s Grange, and
Area Agency on Aging. She was also the President of the Coulee City Senior
Center and a cook there for 13 years. Louise was also named Coulee City Senior
Citizen of the year twice because of her dedication to the Senior Center.
Louise was always invited to the Evan’s family functions and felt a part of
their family. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Judy Harwell
for her comfort and care over the last few years.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, in 1966. She is survived by
her daughters: Barbara Richardson of Waterville, WA; Bonnie Davis of Florence,
OR; and Peggy Dale of Federal Way, WA; her sons: Don (Dianne) Roberts of
Coulee City, WA, and Darrell (Debbie) Roberts of Harrington, WA; ten
grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Valley View Memorial Park in
Soap Lake, WA, on Monday, January 16, 2017. A Memorial Service will follow at
the First Presbyterian Church in Coulee City, WA, at 11:30 a.m. with a
reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made in her name
to the Coulee City Senior Center, Coulee City Ambulance, or the Coulee City
First Presbyterian Church. Please express your thoughts and memories for the
family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of
Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata, WA.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy