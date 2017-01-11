Police offer reward in hunt for suspect in killing of Florida officer

ORLANDO — Authorities offered a $100,000 reward on Tuesday for information leading to the capture of the man suspected in the fatal shooting of a policewoman in Orlando, Florida.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said hundreds of officers had been assigned to track down the suspect, Markeith Loyd, 41, calling the operation “an extensive manhunt.”

Authorities said they had received more than 300 tips on Loyd in the past day. Mina declined to say whether the suspect was still believed…