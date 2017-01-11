PUD studies big building upgrades

WENATCHEE — The fleet repair shop at the Chelan County PUD’s headquarters campus has roll-up doors just barely big enough for some of the utility’s biggest trucks to squeeze through.

And that's only one of many problems identified with the PUD's aging buildings, officials said on a facilities tour Monday.

“We’ve been doing so much with so little for so long, imagine what we could do if we had the facilities,” Randy Ogle, maintenance foreman at Rock Island Dam, commented…