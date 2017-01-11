Ronald “Ron” Lee Sterley

East Wenatchee, WA

Ronald “Ron” Lee Sterley, 80, of East Wenatchee, WA, entered into rest on

Friday, January 6, 2017, on Blewett Pass. He was born on November 13, 1936, in

Wenatchee, WA, to Raymond Ralph Sterley and Edith Margarite (Hunter) Sterley.

He was raised in East Wenatchee, WA. He loved life, including his family,

friends, horses, and his dogs. His hobbies include classic cars, fishing,

sports, especially the Seahawks and Pro Wrestling.

He is survived by his brother, Ralph Sterley of Snohomish, WA; sister, Marilyn

Sterley of East Wenatchee, WA; children: Ronda Sterley-Shear (Ron), Randi

Kartes (Mike); step-children: Nicki Goucher (Jim) and John Leinhard; daughter-

in-law, Sarah Sterley (Tony); grandchildren: Amanda DeSanto (Chris), Brett

Kartes, Taylor Eidsmoe (Ryan), Ciara Shear, Kellee Moore, Ronny Sterley;

great-grandchildren: Emerson and Clayton DeSanto; special friend, Mary Hope;

numerous nieces and nephews, who were a big part of his life. He was preceded

in death by his parents; his son, Tony Sterley (Sarah); and wife, Kauleen

Sterley.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the services. Visitation is

Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Funeral Service is

Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Memorial Chapel in East

Wenatchee, WA. Don Sterley of Snohomish, WA, is officiating. Interment will be

at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view

his online guestbook at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in

the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.