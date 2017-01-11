Ronald “Ron” Lee Sterley
Ronald “Ron” Lee Sterley
East Wenatchee, WA
Ronald “Ron” Lee Sterley, 80, of East Wenatchee, WA, entered into rest on
Friday, January 6, 2017, on Blewett Pass. He was born on November 13, 1936, in
Wenatchee, WA, to Raymond Ralph Sterley and Edith Margarite (Hunter) Sterley.
He was raised in East Wenatchee, WA. He loved life, including his family,
friends, horses, and his dogs. His hobbies include classic cars, fishing,
sports, especially the Seahawks and Pro Wrestling.
He is survived by his brother, Ralph Sterley of Snohomish, WA; sister, Marilyn
Sterley of East Wenatchee, WA; children: Ronda Sterley-Shear (Ron), Randi
Kartes (Mike); step-children: Nicki Goucher (Jim) and John Leinhard; daughter-
in-law, Sarah Sterley (Tony); grandchildren: Amanda DeSanto (Chris), Brett
Kartes, Taylor Eidsmoe (Ryan), Ciara Shear, Kellee Moore, Ronny Sterley;
great-grandchildren: Emerson and Clayton DeSanto; special friend, Mary Hope;
numerous nieces and nephews, who were a big part of his life. He was preceded
in death by his parents; his son, Tony Sterley (Sarah); and wife, Kauleen
Sterley.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the services. Visitation is
Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Funeral Service is
Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Memorial Chapel in East
Wenatchee, WA. Don Sterley of Snohomish, WA, is officiating. Interment will be
at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view
his online guestbook at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in
the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy