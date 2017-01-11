Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Recognition deserved
Thanks for your article on Alma and Jorge Chacon. I’ve had a number of reasons to contact and work with them over the years and they are great folks, self-sacrificing and dedicated to our community. I’m thankful and proud to know them.
Mike Magnotti
Wenatchee
A wish for the Three Fingers
All of us who love Lake Chelan, and want to preserve ample public access to the lake, stand at the brink of great opportunity or terrible…
