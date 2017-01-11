Seahawks running game fully stocked

RENTON — The Seahawks' two biggest injury issues in their quest to reach the conference title game appear to be fixing themselves.

C.J. Prosise was back practicing for the first time since he broke his scapula on Nov. 20. It was the best sign yet the rookie third-round draft choice will play Saturday for the first time in nearly two months when Seattle goes to Atlanta in the NFC divisional playoffs.

And Marcel Reece's foot injury is not as severe…