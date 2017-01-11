The Wenatchee World

Robinson | Trump’s Twitter tantrums are a message of weakness

by By Eugene RobinsonWashington Post Writers Group
Commentary
Seriously? Is President-elect Donald Trump so thin-skinned that even criticism from Meryl Streep triggers a nasty, over-the-top response? What kind of crybaby have Americans elected as their leader?

“One of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood,” Trump absurdly called the most acclaimed actress of our time, demonstrating he is no more prepared to become critic in chief than commander in chief.

Are there more important things to think and write about than Trump’s latest Twitter tantrum? Yes and no. Trump…

