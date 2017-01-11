UW women’s basketball is the best show in Seattle

About 20 minutes after she scored her 39th point, on a day in which her team attempted 36 three-pointers, Huskies point guard Kelsey Plum fielded a question about the home crowd.

The 12th-ranked Washington women’s basketball team had just beaten ninth-ranked UCLA 82-70 in front of 4,446 people — the second-largest attendance of the season — and a reporter wanted what to know what that atmosphere felt like.

Plum’s teammate Katie Collier chimed in first, replying “so awesome!” while wearing…