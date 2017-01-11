The Wenatchee World

Weather:

15°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi18° Decreasing Clouds

Tonight

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi15° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi18° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi23° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Watson leaves Clemson for NFL on a high note

by World news services
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson made it official Monday night after he led the Tigers to a thrilling win in the College Football Playoff National Championship — he is leaving for the 2017 NFL draft.

“It’s my time to go,” Watson, who was named offensive MVP of the title game, told reporters.

The Browns own the top pick in the NFL draft, and after Deshaun Watson’s heroics in Monday night’s national championship game, the hype heightens.

The junior went…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 