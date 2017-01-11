Watson leaves Clemson for NFL on a high note

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson made it official Monday night after he led the Tigers to a thrilling win in the College Football Playoff National Championship — he is leaving for the 2017 NFL draft.

“It’s my time to go,” Watson, who was named offensive MVP of the title game, told reporters.

The Browns own the top pick in the NFL draft, and after Deshaun Watson’s heroics in Monday night’s national championship game, the hype heightens.

The junior went…