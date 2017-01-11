Wine of the Week | Eagle Creek Winery 2014 Gewurztraminer

Judges awarded this wine a Double Gold Medal in the 2016 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition. We’ll feature other top winners from the festival in the coming weeks.

Eagle Creek Winery 2014 Gewürztraminer, $19

Review: Eagle Creek was among the first wineries to recognize the opportunity that awaits in the tourist town of Leavenworth. Today, the Bavarian-themed community is home to more than a dozen successful tasting rooms. This superb Gewürztraminer opens with gorgeous aromas of apple and rose…