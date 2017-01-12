The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban

Tonight

Lo1° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi13° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo10° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi16° Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Cloudy

Sunday

Hi18° Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo14° Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi24° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo19° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely

21-year-old man shot to death

by Pete O'Cain
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — A 21-year-old Wenatchee man was shot to death Thursday afternoon and his 79-year-old neighbor was arrested on suspicion on first-degree murder.

Longino Garibay is believed to have shot his neighbor in the chest outside the back door of the triplex units they share, Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said. Authorities have not released the 21-year-old's name.

Garibay had gone to his neighbor's home just before the shooting, Reinfeld said.

The incident happened about 3:55 p.m. in the 1200…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 