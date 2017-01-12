21-year-old man shot to death

WENATCHEE — A 21-year-old Wenatchee man was shot to death Thursday afternoon and his 79-year-old neighbor was arrested on suspicion on first-degree murder.

Longino Garibay is believed to have shot his neighbor in the chest outside the back door of the triplex units they share, Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said. Authorities have not released the 21-year-old's name.

Garibay had gone to his neighbor's home just before the shooting, Reinfeld said.

The incident happened about 3:55 p.m. in the 1200…