Burn ban issued for Okanogan County

NCW — The state Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban in Okanogan County, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday and continuing until noon on Tuesday.
All outdoor burning and use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other wood-burning devices is prohibited, unless they are they only adequate source of heat in a home.
Certified devices are still allowed.
For up-to-date information on burning, visit waburnbans.net.
— K.C. Mehaffey, World staff
