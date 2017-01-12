Check it out: Our arts and entertainment picks for the week

Leavenworth

Full Moon Ski and Dinner: 5 p.m. tonight, O’Grady’s Pantry at Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort, Leavenworth, $15 for adults, $7.50 for kids, 548-6344.

O’Grady’s Pantry at Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort and the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club are hosting an evening of skiing under the full moon, followed by dinner by the fire. To ski the Icicle River Trail you’ll need a season pass or day trail pass. Trail passes will be available at the ticket booth. From the Leavenworth…