Climate panel to discuss new movie

TWISP — The Methow Valley Citizens Council is sponsoring a showing of the documentary, “How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change,” on Saturday, followed by a panel discussion.

The free event begins at 5:45 p.m. at TwispWorks.

Before showing the film, a panel of experts will speak briefly about how climate change is likely to impact the Methow Valley. They include Susan Prichard, research scientist for the Pacific Wildland Fire Sciences Laboratory;…