Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban

Tonight

Lo1° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi13° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo9° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi16° Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Cloudy

Sunday

Hi18° Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo13° Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi24° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo19° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely

Climate panel to discuss new movie

by K.C. Mehaffey
TWISP — The Methow Valley Citizens Council is sponsoring a showing of the documentary, “How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change,” on Saturday, followed by a panel discussion.

The free event begins at 5:45 p.m. at TwispWorks.

Before showing the film, a panel of experts will speak briefly about how climate change is likely to impact the Methow Valley. They include Susan Prichard, research scientist for the Pacific Wildland Fire Sciences Laboratory;…

