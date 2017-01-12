The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi15° Sunny

Tonight

Lo-1° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi22° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo13° Mostly Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi25° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo19° Chance Snow

Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars spotlights six local residents

by Holly Thorpe
A state senator, a newspaper publisher and a radio star walk onto the dance floor.

No, that’s not the beginning to a bad joke. It’s a preview of things to come this Friday night when Dancing With the Wenatchee Stars hits the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

Six local stars will take the stage to show off their dancing talent — or maybe lack thereof — this Friday, after training with professionals from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company for one week.

