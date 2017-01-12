Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars spotlights six local residents
A state senator, a newspaper publisher and a radio star walk onto the dance floor.
No, that’s not the beginning to a bad joke. It’s a preview of things to come this Friday night when Dancing With the Wenatchee Stars hits the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
Six local stars will take the stage to show off their dancing talent — or maybe lack thereof — this Friday, after training with professionals from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company for one week.…