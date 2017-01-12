The Wenatchee World

Dennis C. Mulhall

Dennis C. Mulhall, 82, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

