Dennis Casey Mulhall
Dennis Casey Mulhall
Wenatchee , WA
Dennis died peacefully at Central Washington Hospital on January 10, 2017. He
was born on November 19, 1934, in Napa, ID, to Denzel Mulhall and Patricia
(O’Hara) Mulhall. He did his schooling in Lakewood, CA. Dennis spent his life
building homes. He moved his family to Wenatchee, WA, in 1968.
In Wenatchee, he ran a construction company and worked with his five boys.
Dennis and his wife and boys spent many wonderful days boating on the Columbia
River, and time up the Entiat at their property. In 1980, Dennis and his five
boys built a bridge to get to the other side of the property; there they spent
many wonderful times camping.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara in 1985; his brother; his
twin sisters; and his mother and father. He is survived by his sister, Maribel
Horn of California; and his five sons of Wenatchee: Denny (Leisa), Jerry
(Cathy), Kevin (Gina), Mark (Lisa), Scott (Faye); grandchildren: Kc, Ty, Zach,
Morgan, Emily, Josh; and many nieces and nephews.
At Dennis’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, Dennis
asked that donations be sent to the Lighthouse Ministries in Wenatchee, WA.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy