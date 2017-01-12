Dennis Casey Mulhall

Wenatchee , WA

Dennis died peacefully at Central Washington Hospital on January 10, 2017. He

was born on November 19, 1934, in Napa, ID, to Denzel Mulhall and Patricia

(O’Hara) Mulhall. He did his schooling in Lakewood, CA. Dennis spent his life

building homes. He moved his family to Wenatchee, WA, in 1968.

In Wenatchee, he ran a construction company and worked with his five boys.

Dennis and his wife and boys spent many wonderful days boating on the Columbia

River, and time up the Entiat at their property. In 1980, Dennis and his five

boys built a bridge to get to the other side of the property; there they spent

many wonderful times camping.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara in 1985; his brother; his

twin sisters; and his mother and father. He is survived by his sister, Maribel

Horn of California; and his five sons of Wenatchee: Denny (Leisa), Jerry

(Cathy), Kevin (Gina), Mark (Lisa), Scott (Faye); grandchildren: Kc, Ty, Zach,

Morgan, Emily, Josh; and many nieces and nephews.

At Dennis’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, Dennis

asked that donations be sent to the Lighthouse Ministries in Wenatchee, WA.