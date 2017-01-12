Deputies seek suspect in drive-by shooting

SOAP LAKE — Grant County deputies have arrested one person and were looking for a second late Thursday afternoon after a drive-by shooting in the Lakeview area of Soap Lake.

Sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman said no one was hurt when two people in a vehicle fired several rounds at a home Thursday afternoon. He was uncertain whether bullets struck the home or vehicles.

Foreman said surveillance cameras in the area identified the vehicle and two people who deputies identified. They…