Eloise Hoffner

Quincy, WA

On Friday, January 6, 2017, Eloise Hoffner, 92, entered into the kingdom of

God and to be reunited with her husband and family she loved and missed so

much. She was born on November 17, 1924, in Godley, TX, to Louis and May

Leverett. She was raised in Houston, TX, and graduated from Jefferson Davis

High School in 1942. She was working as a movie ticket girl when she met Jack

Hoffner, who was stationed in Houston with the military police. They were

married February 9, 1943, in Houston, where he remained stationed until his

discharge at the end of the war. Eloise worked for a short time at Montgomery

Ward in Houston. After his discharge, they opened a furniture store in

Houston. Even though the store was successful, farming was what he wanted to

do, so they moved to Colorado and farmed until the opening of the Grand Coulee

Dam Columbia Basin Irrigation Project, when they moved to Quincy, WA, to farm.

In 1961, they welcomed their only child, a daughter, Stacey. Eloise worked as

a candy striper at Quincy Valley Hospital for a few years and also worked on

the farm with Jack. She was involved in the local ladies group, The Black

Cats.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacey (Willard) Young, granddaughter,

Whitlee Young (Billy Morris), grandson, Bryce (MaKinna) Young, all of Quincy;

a sister, Patricia Kleck of San Antonio, TX; and nephews: Cary (Deborah) Weber

and Michael (Lisa) Weber, also of Texas. She was preceded in death by her

husband, Jack; and her parents.

Viewing will be Monday, January 16, 2017, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel in Quincy, WA. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m.

on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, in the Quincy Cemetery, followed by a

Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 716 3rd

Ave. SE, Quincy, WA. Memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Paul

Lutheran Church, The Alzheimer’s Association, Washington State Chapter, PO Box

96011, Washington D.C., 20090-6011, or to a charity of your choice. Please

leave a memory for the family or sign their on-line guestbook at

www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is

assisting the family with arrangements.