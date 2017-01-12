Everybody Out | Whitewater rafting: a four season sport

When I started kayaking in 2009, the thought of traveling down a river strapped into a kayak was terrifying. However, like anything in life, after committing countless hours of practice I slowly became comfortable in my little plastic boat. The more time I spent kayaking, the more I realized that this sport had endless potential for progression.

One could say that whitewater kayaking has been my main outlet for adventure, athleticism, and community for the past seven years. I have…