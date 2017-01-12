Funeral Service Directory

Thursday, Jan. 12

Ronald L. “Ron” Sterley, 80 East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. funeral service at Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel.

Friday, Jan. 13

Cyndi Rae MacKenzie, 59, of East Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley.

Thomas Allen “Tom” Griffith Jr., 90, of Cashmere: 11 a.m. funeral and military services at the Riverside Center in Cashmere, with burial following at Cashmere City Cemetery. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, Cashmere.

Carol Jeanette (Dorn) Smith, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. funeral service at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Larry Lee Dronen, of Blewett Pass: 1 p.m. service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Titus Road in Leavenworth. A reception will follow at the church. Viewing will be held prior to the service at 12:15 p.m. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.

Merrilie J. Aho, 77, of Plain: 11 a.m. memorial service at Plain Community Church. Private family burial will be held at the Frank Able Cemetery in Woodland. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.

Monday, Jan. 16

Woodrow Wilson “Woody” Juette, of Brewster: 11 a.m. service at Barnes Chapel in Brewster. Arrangements by Barnes Chapel.

Louise Margaret Roberts, 94, of Coulee City: 10 a.m. graveside service at Valley View Memorial Park, Soap Lake. A memorial service and reception will follow at 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Coulee City. Arrangements by Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata.