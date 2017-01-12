House GOP rules change will make it easier to sell of federal land
WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Republicans last week changed the way Congress calculates the cost of transferring federal lands to the states and other entities, a move that will make it easier for members of the new Congress to cede federal control of public lands.
The provision, included as part as a larger rules package the House approved by a vote of 233 to 190 during its first day in session, highlights the extent to which some congressional Republicans hope to…