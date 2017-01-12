Immigration issue leads to volatile Yakima City Council meeting

YAKIMA — Despite numerous complaints and concerns from audience members, the Yakima City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to create a resolution to ensure that all residents — regardless of immigration status — feel safe.

Many in the audience were upset that the council was discussing possible “sanctuary city” status. Comments included referring to undocumented immigrants as illegal aliens, crooks and other negative stereotypes.

Several council members disagreed openly with the commenters; some said they were personally offended or indicated that…