The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi14° Patchy Freezing Fog then Sunny

Tonight

Lo-1° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi22° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo13° Mostly Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi25° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo19° Chance Snow

Immigration issue leads to volatile Yakima City Council meeting

Yakima Herald-Republic
Send to Kindle
Print This

YAKIMA — Despite numerous complaints and concerns from audience members, the Yakima City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to create a resolution to ensure that all residents — regardless of immigration status — feel safe.

Many in the audience were upset that the council was discussing possible “sanctuary city” status. Comments included referring to undocumented immigrants as illegal aliens, crooks and other negative stereotypes.

Several council members disagreed openly with the commenters; some said they were personally offended or indicated that…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 