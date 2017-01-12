The Wenatchee World

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban

Tonight

Lo2° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi13° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo10° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi16° Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Cloudy

Sunday

Hi18° Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo14° Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi24° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo19° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely

Kapeikis takes his figure skating talents to biggest stage

by David Heiling
WENATCHEE — As soon as he could walk, 12-year-old figure skating prodigy Liam Kapeikis was on skates. Both of Liam’s parents, Louise and Paul Kapeikis, skated with Disney on Ice years ago and Liam’s sister Kaela currently skates for the dazzling Disney program.

Six days a week, Liam wakes up before most of the Wenatchee Valley to practice his skating at Town Toyota Center where Louise is skating director. He is a full-time student at Foothills Middle School and returns…

