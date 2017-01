PARIS — More bird flu outbreaks caused by migrating birds are likely to hit Europe after a second outbreak in as many years on the continent, said the head of the world animal health body.

A total of 18 European countries have been hit by the contagious H5N8 strain since mid-October, leading to the culling of over 1.5 million poultry so far.

France, which has the largest poultry flock in the European Union, has ordered a massive cull of hundreds…