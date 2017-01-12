NCW roads mostly cleared of drifts, stranded vehicles

NCW — State and county roadways are mostly cleared of the deep snow drifts that stranded vehicles and people since Tuesday, and kept emergency responders and road crews scrambling.

Highway 2 from Waterville to Coulee City reopened at 5 a.m. All but the most rural roads in Grant County have also been cleared of drifts and vehicles, Grant County Sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman said this morning.

“Everyone is accounted for. No one was injured. Deputies did a fantastic job getting…