Today

Hi14° Patchy Freezing Fog then Sunny

Tonight

Lo-1° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi22° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo13° Mostly Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi25° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo19° Chance Snow

New office could offer free legal help to military, vets

by By Jim CamdenThe Spokesman-Review
OLYMPIA — Military members and veterans would get more access to legal help and stronger consumer protection under a pair of proposals Attorney General Bob Ferguson is asking the Washington Legislature to consider.

Ferguson wants authority to create an Office of Military Legal Assistance that would recruit, train and coordinate private and public attorneys willing to offer “pro bono” legal aid to military members, their families and veterans.

Washington has more than 69,000 military personnel, with more than 90,000 dependents.…

