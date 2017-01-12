New office could offer free legal help to military, vets

OLYMPIA — Military members and veterans would get more access to legal help and stronger consumer protection under a pair of proposals Attorney General Bob Ferguson is asking the Washington Legislature to consider.

Ferguson wants authority to create an Office of Military Legal Assistance that would recruit, train and coordinate private and public attorneys willing to offer “pro bono” legal aid to military members, their families and veterans.

Washington has more than 69,000 military personnel, with more than 90,000 dependents.…