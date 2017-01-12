The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Today

Hi15° Sunny

Tonight

Lo-1° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi22° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo13° Mostly Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi25° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo19° Chance Snow

Night Out: Clubs and pubs with entertainment

by Lesley Bourne
Our picks for a night on the town

