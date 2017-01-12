The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban

Tonight

Lo1° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi13° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo10° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi16° Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Cloudy

Sunday

Hi18° Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo14° Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi24° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo19° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely

Photo Gallery: Eastmont beats West Valley in wrestling

by Don Seabrook
Send to Kindle
Print This

photo Buy this photo

World photo/Don Seabrook

01/12/2017 World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont won their last matches to win a dual wrestling match over West Valley Thursday night at Eastmont High School 47-31. Eastmont's Josh Hill beats West Valley's Austin Jacobs.

GALLERY

01/12/2017  World photo/Don Seabrook 

Eastmont won their last matches to win a dual wrestling match over West Valley Thursday night at Eastmont High School 47-31.

 

Reach Don Seabrook at 509-661-5225 or .

Advertisements

 