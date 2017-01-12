Photo Gallery: Eastmont beats West Valley in wrestling

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST by NWS
...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban
Tonight
Lo1°
Patchy Freezing Fog
Friday
Hi13°
Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy
Friday Night
Lo10°
Cloudy
Saturday Night
Lo12°
Cloudy
Sunday Night
Lo14°
Cloudy
M.L.King Day
Hi24°
Partly Sunny
Monday Night
Lo19°
Snow Likely
Tuesday
Hi30°
Wintry Mix Likely