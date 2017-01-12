Photo Gallery: Eastmont beats West Valley in wrestling

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban

Tonight Lo1 ° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Hi13 ° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night Lo10 ° Cloudy

Saturday Hi16 ° Cloudy

Saturday Night Lo12 ° Cloudy

Sunday Hi18 ° Cloudy

Sunday Night Lo14 ° Cloudy

M.L.King Day Hi24 ° Partly Sunny

Monday Night Lo19 ° Snow Likely