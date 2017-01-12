Prep focus: Eastmont lightweight grapplers pave way for Wildcat comeback over West Valley

EAST WENATCHEE — Despite a sluggish start and a back and forth battle with a feisty West Valley team under first-year head coach Dave Stai, the Eastmont Wildcats used crucial wins by Cesar Mendoza, Isaiah Johnston, and freshman Tenoch Mandujano to defeat the Rams 47-31 at Eastmont High School.

“I just thought we came out flat,” Eastmont coach Jason Erdmann said. “We talked a lot about you know we’ve got to knock them in the face first and unfortunately they…