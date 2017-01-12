The Wenatchee World

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban

Tonight

Lo2° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi13° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo10° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi16° Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Cloudy

Sunday

Hi18° Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo14° Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi24° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo19° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely

Prep focus: Eastmont lightweight grapplers pave way for Wildcat comeback over West Valley

by Brian DeShazo
EAST WENATCHEE — Despite a sluggish start and a back and forth battle with a feisty West Valley team under first-year head coach Dave Stai, the Eastmont Wildcats used crucial wins by Cesar Mendoza, Isaiah Johnston, and freshman Tenoch Mandujano to defeat the Rams 47-31 at Eastmont High School. 

“I just thought we came out flat,” Eastmont coach Jason Erdmann said. “We talked a lot about you know we’ve got to knock them in the face first and unfortunately they…

