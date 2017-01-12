Prep Thursday: Lightning start helps Entiat girls basketball team cruise

ENTIAT — It would be hard to draw up a better start to a game than the one the Entiat girls basketball team had Thursday night against visiting Thorp-Easton.

The Tigers pounced on the Bobcats from the opening whistle, racing out to a 29-0 first-quarter lead en route to a convincing 64-20 win at Entiat High School.

“We went out in the first quarter and they did a really good job making sure they were doing what they were supposed…