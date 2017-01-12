Public meetings opened on grizzly proposal

CASHMERE — Forest managers plan an informational public meeting Feb. 15 to discuss the potential return of the grizzly bear to North Central Washington.

Further meetings will follow in Winthrop Feb. 15 and Omak Feb. 16. The open houses center on a draft environmental impact statement (EIS), released Thursday by the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife, on possible restoration of the grizzly to the North Cascades ecosystem.

The draft EIS considers options including releasing up to 10…