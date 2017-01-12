Record cold, but relief in sight

WENATCHEE — Morning temperatures dropped to a record-equaling minus 1 degree Thursday in Wenatchee. Lows were expected to flirt with zero this morning as well, before incoming clouds begin to offer some insulation from the Arctic cold.

Thursday's low equaled the mark set in 1974, according the records kept since 1959 by the National Weather Service at Pangborn Memorial Airport.

Leavenworth temperatures dropped to minus 7 Thursday. Winthrop recorded a low of minus 15 and Omak, minus 5.

National Weather…