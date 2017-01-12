The Wenatchee World

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 12 at 12:00AM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban

This Afternoon

Hi14° Sunny

Tonight

Lo-1° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi22° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo13° Mostly Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi25° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo19° Chance Snow

Record cold, but relief in sight

by Rick Steigmeyer
 WENATCHEE — Morning temperatures dropped to a record-equaling minus 1 degree Thursday in Wenatchee. Lows were expected to flirt with zero this morning as well, before incoming clouds begin to offer some insulation from the Arctic cold.

Thursday's low equaled the mark set in 1974, according the records kept since 1959 by the National Weather Service at Pangborn Memorial Airport.

Leavenworth temperatures dropped to minus 7 Thursday. Winthrop recorded a low of minus 15 and Omak, minus 5.

