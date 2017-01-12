Richard Raymond Hoyt

Ephrata, WA

Monday, January 2, 2017, after a visit from his son, Ken, Richard Raymond

Hoyt, of 221 Maringo Road, Ephrata, WA, and currently, The Coolidge House of

Ephrata, waited to say good-bye to his daughter, Pam - racing in from Colorado

- and left this world quietly to be reunited with his wife, Yvonne, and all

those friends and family members, who had left before him, but were waiting

for him! He was born to Irene and Raymond Hoyt on January 17, 1931, in Sedro-

Woolley, WA. Dick grew up the oldest of four children. In the hills and

mountains of the northwest, our father learned to love the outdoors! He later

became a Wildlife Agent for the state of Washington, enjoying long drives,

sometimes stopping to take photos, admiring the world the Lord had made.

Richard graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1948 and after a year of

trapping in the hills, enlisted in the Army. He served in Germany and Korea

and was honorably discharged. Upon returning home, he married the love of his

life, his bride, Yvonne Marie Cossart-Rasmussen on June 22, 1952.

Attending Grays Harbor College, the young couple had two children while living

in Aberdeen. THEN, Dick moved his family across the state to attend “the

greatest college known to man”….Washington State University! Another child,

Ken, was born. While he attended school at the hallowed halls of WSU, Dad

worked delivering milk, living in a basement apartment, entertaining fellow

college friends because mom and dad had the only black and white TV in the

neighborhood! He enjoyed working out and showing off his finger-tip push-ups!

He graduated with a degree in Biology and Zoology and did his internship for

the Idaho Department of Game. He worked for the Washington State Department of

Wildlife in Monroe and in 1962 settled in Ephrata. He retired from the

Washington State Game Department in 1984.

Richard had a passion for opportunities to participate in everything to serve

his community. He loved Ephrata and the Columbia Basin. He enjoyed his job and

all the peripheral benefits of being a game agent - which meant participating

actively in the world of wildlife. He continued learning everything he could,

sharing his knowledge and opinions with farmers, hunters, fishermen, other

agents and to anyone else that would listen. It was truly a remarkable life

for a man who was a quiet person by nature. But his enthusiasm for waking up

each morning would not allow him to NOT be heard. He was a retired Game

Warden, a Civil Service Member, a Public School and Private School Wildlife

speaker, a visiting college teacher, a wholesale supplier of Owl Pellets, an

antique bottle collector, an Ephrata United Methodist Church Member, a

lifetime Ephrata Tiger, a Tiger football announcer, a Toastmaster, a Kiwanis

member, a Cougar Club Member and WSU Alumni Scholarship Commitee member, AND a

Lifetime Guardian of “Flora and Fauna” in the Columbia Basin…including all

kinds of snakes! And, he was our Dad!

Dick was unique in his life with his family, his job, his hobbies, his

friendships and relationships, his interaction with youth and sports, his

civil concerns, his relationships with his Creator, his love for animals and

his enthusiasm for nature. One passion did not overshadow the other. He was a

passionate participant in life-equally in task-minute to minute, day to day,

year to year with so much enjoyment, joy and humor!

Some of his famous quotes would be: “Don’t worry about that little bird that

fell out of the nest, kids. It’s just some other animal’s Big Mac.” Or, “There

is only one reason to attend the U of W and that is when WSU would not accept

your application.” Or, “There are no bad snakes, just dumb people.” Or, “Your

Mother is and always will be-the prettiest woman in the room!”

Richard R. Hoyt was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 61 years,

Yvonne Marie Hoyt; his eldest son, Kevin Earl; his parents, Ray “Doc” and

Irene; and his brother, Joe Hoyt. He is survived by his sisters: Judy Allen

(Herb) of Hamilton, MT, and Margie Snell (Russ) of Sedro-Woolley, WA;

daughter, Pam Hungenberg (Paul) of Greeley, CO; and Ken Hoyt (Diana) of

Chelan, WA; grandchildren: Jared (Chelsey), Jason (Cassie), Jordan (Elaine),

Kathy (Brett), Jessa (Whitnee), Chad (Lexi), Alex (Allie), Dawson (Christina);

and great-grandchildren: Carter, Hayden, Westin, Kambria, Jackson, William,

Kinzley, Camdyn, Adriann, and three more great-grand babies by summer!

We will miss him as a Father, a friend, a colleague, a neighbor and a brother!

We already miss his advice, his example, his work ethic, his stories, and his

laugh! May the Lord give him peace and a patch of wildlife ground to care for!

The “Celebration of Dick Hoyt’s Life” will be March 11, 2017, at the Ephrata

Methodist Church. It will begin at 11:00 a.m., with a luncheon immediately

following the service. As a tribute to our Dad, please wear your WSU T-shirts!

If you would like to make a donation to your local Humane Society in Dick

Hoyt’s name - that would be a wonderful tribute, too! Thank you! God Bless

you, too. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at

www.nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral

Home of Ephrata, WA.