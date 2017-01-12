Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Try tax credits
This isn’t your problem since the story originated with the Spokesman-Review from Spokane but the quote “Minimum wage doesn’t mean teenagers living at home with no expenses” is incorrect. To make it correct you need to add the word “only” because there are two categories of people earning minimum wage -- those who rely on their wages to support themselves and those who don’t, e.g. the “teenagers living at home with no expenses.”
I don’t see any…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.