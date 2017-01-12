The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi15° Sunny

Tonight

Lo-1° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi22° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo13° Mostly Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi25° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo19° Chance Snow

Space center’s Heroes & Legends exhibit is an inspiration to all

by Samantha FeussTribune News Service
Features
Inspiration can be thrilling! There’s no better place to experience that than a visit to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida with the new Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame presented by Boeing.

This multimedia collection of interactive exhibits includes the Kennedy Space Center Tour featuring the Apollo/Saturn V Center with an actual Saturn V moon rocket, Space Shuttle Atlantis, Shuttle Launch Experience, IMAX “A Beautiful Planet 3D” and “Journey to Space 3D” films,…

