Space center’s Heroes & Legends exhibit is an inspiration to all

Inspiration can be thrilling! There’s no better place to experience that than a visit to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida with the new Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame presented by Boeing.

This multimedia collection of interactive exhibits includes the Kennedy Space Center Tour featuring the Apollo/Saturn V Center with an actual Saturn V moon rocket, Space Shuttle Atlantis, Shuttle Launch Experience, IMAX “A Beautiful Planet 3D” and “Journey to Space 3D” films,…