Star dancers

Linda Evans Parlette, former longtime state senator, and professional dancer Gary Knox-Derry practice the tango as they prepare for tonight's Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee. Six local celebrities paired up with dancers from the Utah Dance Company to compete for a mirror ball trophy. For tickets and more information to the event, check out numericapac.org.
