The boy under the bridge A homeless youth, a vicious stabbing, and a mother’s search for help

WENATCHEE — By the time her son was arrested in a terrifying knife attack the day after Christmas, Adel Hodges had already asked for help ... many, many times.

Her son, 17-year-old Cameron T. Hodges, had fled from her home two months earlier. Adel, terrified that Cameron would become violent, asked the state to take custody of him, for his safety and her own. When he allegedly stabbed a woman out for a run on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail Dec.…