Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban

Tonight

Lo1° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi13° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo9° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi16° Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Cloudy

Sunday

Hi18° Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo13° Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi24° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo19° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely

Volunteer Networking Forum a success

by By Tricia CookWenatchee World
"Meet Your Match: Volunteer Networking Forum" on Tuesday was certainly a well-attended event. Well before the 7 p.m. start time at Pybus Public Market, a long line at the event center’s entrance quickly formed and soon, chairs were filled with nothing but standing room remaining.

Seeking ways to strengthen the community, contributing to the health and wellbeing of those around us all, as well as committing to something larger, were common themes offered by those attending Meet Your Match. Said Katie…

