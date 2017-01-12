Volunteer Networking Forum a success

"Meet Your Match: Volunteer Networking Forum" on Tuesday was certainly a well-attended event. Well before the 7 p.m. start time at Pybus Public Market, a long line at the event center’s entrance quickly formed and soon, chairs were filled with nothing but standing room remaining.

Seeking ways to strengthen the community, contributing to the health and wellbeing of those around us all, as well as committing to something larger, were common themes offered by those attending Meet Your Match. Said Katie…