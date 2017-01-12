Tracy Warner | Vote for Edgar, because it’s right

There once was a baseball player named Edgar. Surname, Martinez. In 1982 he was 20, toiling in a factory in Puerto Rico, taking classes at the university and playing semipro ball. From a sporting standpoint, that is obscurity. Then by luck a scout for a distant and undistinguished professional organization called the Seattle Mariners saw Martinez and signed him to a minor league contract.

Martinez was old by baseball prospect standards. He was not an obvious natural talent, like Ken…