This week’s gas prices

Local gas prices are starting to creep up in the new year.
Wenatchee -- $2.61
National -- $2.36
State -- $2.75
The Wenatchee price is an average of the cost of one gallon of regular gas at 12 valley gas stations, compiled weekly by The Wenatchee World. The state and national prices are also averages for regular gas and are compiled daily by AAA.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.