WENATCHEE — A 6:30 a.m. power outage knocked out electricity to 2,000 Chelan County PUD customers in central Wenatchee Friday, one of the coldest days of the year.

PUD crews got to work early, amid zero and sub-zero temperatures recorded around town. They restored power to all but about 300 customers by late afternoon. Power was restored to some areas as early as 8 a.m.

The PUD set up a “warming center” with hot coffee and cell-phone charging stations in…