NEW YORK — Amazon on Thursday said it will create more than 100,000 jobs in the United States — from software development to warehouse work — in its latest move to win over shoppers by investing in faster delivery.

The world’s largest online retailer will grow its full-time U.S. workforce by more than 50 percent to over 280,000 in the next 18 months, it said in a press release.

Amazon is spending heavily on new warehouses so it can stock…